HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFLO. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VFLO stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

