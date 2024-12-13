HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,920,000 after buying an additional 1,828,216 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,700,000 after purchasing an additional 891,287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 994,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 441,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 230.7% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 215,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $33.99.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

