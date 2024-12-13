Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Position Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,585 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 114,487.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 117,922 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 636,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $206.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

