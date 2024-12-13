HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSEP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Trading Down 0.1 %

ZSEP stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

