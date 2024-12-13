HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $268.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.24 and a 52 week high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $316.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $270.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at $22,890,276. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

