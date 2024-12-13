Centiva Capital LP Invests $169,000 in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.07% of Barnes & Noble Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNED opened at $11.51 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.43 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 7.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

