Centiva Capital LP Invests $169,000 in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.07% of Barnes & Noble Education as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 11.5 %
Shares of BNED opened at $11.51 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BNED
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barnes & Noble Education
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.