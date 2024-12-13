Centiva Capital LP Invests $169,000 in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Emerald by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerald by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emerald by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Emerald Price Performance

Shares of EEX opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.44. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Emerald Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Emerald’s payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

