OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Shares Down 26.1% – What’s Next?

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) traded down 26.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 5,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 138,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.
