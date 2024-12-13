Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Italgas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water.

Featured Stories

