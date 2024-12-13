Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Ushio Stock Down 7.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

