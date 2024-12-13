Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. 271,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 306,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Stereotaxis Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $185.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a negative net margin of 85.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

About Stereotaxis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 187,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 247.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 135,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 46.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Articles

