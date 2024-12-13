Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. 271,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 306,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Stereotaxis Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $185.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.57.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a negative net margin of 85.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stereotaxis
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.