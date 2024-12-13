MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.43. 158,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 216,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Trading Down 9.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

