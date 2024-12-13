MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2024

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRMGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.43. 158,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 216,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Trading Down 9.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRMFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.