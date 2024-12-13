Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 57,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 36,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Laramide Resources Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

