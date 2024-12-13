Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Bechtle Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

About Bechtle

(Get Free Report)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.