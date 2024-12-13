Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Shares Down 9.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.41. 14,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,049,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Virios Therapeutics from $0.20 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
