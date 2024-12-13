The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78. 4,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 30,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The OLB Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Featured Stories

