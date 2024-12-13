National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in National Health Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 131,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $2,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.32. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $86.13.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

