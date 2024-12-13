Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the November 15th total of 164,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

EAST stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.78. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

