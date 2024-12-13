Short Interest in Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Expands By 51.7%

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEWTZ opened at $24.68 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

