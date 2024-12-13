Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.77. 55,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 36,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Mitsubishi Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Mitsubishi

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.