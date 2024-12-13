Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the November 15th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth $954,000.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.