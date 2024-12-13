American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the November 15th total of 52,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Rebel Price Performance

Shares of AREB opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. American Rebel has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Institutional Trading of American Rebel

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Rebel stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 556,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned 9.36% of American Rebel at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

