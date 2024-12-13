Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in November

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTF opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.