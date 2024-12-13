Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Rises By 52.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PSCU opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $67.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCU. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

