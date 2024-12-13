Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.13% of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTCR opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.87 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

