D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Short Interest Up 52.8% in November

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,140,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the November 15th total of 17,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 21.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:QBTS opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 8,437,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $35,522,266.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,000. The trade was a 89.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

