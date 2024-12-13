Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 4,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 45,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Facedrive Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

Facedrive Company Profile

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.

