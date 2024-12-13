UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Trading Up 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
UC Asset Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.
About UC Asset
UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.
