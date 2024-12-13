MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Down 9.3% – Should You Sell?

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 182,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 264,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

MarketWise Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $164.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

MarketWise Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,814 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 59,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,261 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 74,360 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,570 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

