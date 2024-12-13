MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Down 9.3% – Should You Sell?

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 182,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 264,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
MarketWise Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $164.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.
MarketWise Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.
