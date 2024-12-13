NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the November 15th total of 56,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 19.62% of NLS Pharmaceutics worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ NLSP opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

