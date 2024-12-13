SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Up 53.2% in November

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the November 15th total of 440,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 57.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSE SKM opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

