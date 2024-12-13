SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Up 53.2% in November

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the November 15th total of 440,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.
NYSE SKM opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
