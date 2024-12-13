International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Short Interest Update

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the November 15th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International General Insurance from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International General Insurance in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance

International General Insurance Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the second quarter worth $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. International General Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 26.24%. Equities research analysts expect that International General Insurance will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

