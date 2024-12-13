Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 27,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 33,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

