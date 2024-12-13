Short Interest in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Grows By 46.1%

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 944,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $603.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $31.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 17.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 257.63%.

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

In other news, CEO John P. Albright sold 29,488 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $610,696.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,173.34. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 223.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 395,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 989,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after buying an additional 205,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 99,943 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 18.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 381,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

