SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 7.82% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMX opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. SMX has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.