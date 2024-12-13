The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

SWGAY opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

