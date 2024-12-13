Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Trading Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.75. 11,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 18,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

