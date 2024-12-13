Short Interest in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Rises By 51.4%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Talkspace Stock Performance

TALKW stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Talkspace has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Talkspace alerts:

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.