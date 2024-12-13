Short Interest in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Rises By 51.4%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Talkspace Stock Performance
TALKW stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Talkspace has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Talkspace
