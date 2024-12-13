UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 60.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 9,500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.97, for a total value of $1,814,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,968.30. The trade was a 35.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $619,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,105.84. The trade was a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,632. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

UniFirst Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE UNF opened at $192.71 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $208.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.40 and a 200 day moving average of $183.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.84.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

