Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $199.85 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

