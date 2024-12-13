Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Shares Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.
Transcontinental Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
