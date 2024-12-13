Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Inpex Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

