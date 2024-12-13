Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 45.7% in November

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance

GLBZ opened at $6.14 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of 204.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

