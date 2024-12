Sharing Services Global (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Shares Up 233.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Free Report) were up 233.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 7,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,983% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

Sharing Services Global Corporation operates in the direct selling industry primarily in the United States, Canada, and the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Health and Wellness Products and Other segments. It's products portfolio comprises health and wellness products, which includes Elevate MAX Happy Coffee, an Arabic coffee drink; XanthoMax Happy Caps, an encapsulated wellness supplement; KetoCre, a ketogenic creamer designed to support keto diet; Elevate ZEST Happy + Lemonade, a nootropic blend with a smooth lemonade twist; and ElevaciTea Georgia Peach and ElevaciTea Vanilla Chai, a flavored southern-style tea product.

