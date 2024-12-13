Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Trading Down 12.8% – Time to Sell?

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
Nexi Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.
Nexi Company Profile
Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, small and medium-sized enterprises, large international companies, institutions, and public administrations in Italy. The company offers payment processing and acceptance services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; integration within merchant accounts software; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support and value-added services.
