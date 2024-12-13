HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Stock Price Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 34,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8,525% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Stock Down 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments

(Get Free Report)

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,403 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.