Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $113.63 and last traded at $113.63. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.83.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

