Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,834,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,521,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,506,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,059,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,558,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,890,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 730,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,240,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $140.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average of $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.46 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.69.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

