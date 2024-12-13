US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 28,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,116,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.46.

US Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. US Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

