Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,574,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.2 %

H opened at $159.53 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average of $150.27.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.